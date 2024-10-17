Toastique, the vibrant, gourmet toast and juice bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its latest opening in Wayzata, Minnesota, set to open in late fall 2024. The 1724 sq ft. location at 320 Engel St. is steps away from the Wayzata Village Shops, Hotel Landing, Drybar Hair Salon, and Wayzata Yacht Club, and will feature indoor and outdoor seating. Toastique will offer its core menu of gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso, coffee and grab-and-go options but, unique to the Wayzata location, will be soft serve vegan ice cream with Taiyaki ice cream cones.

The Wayzata location will be helmed by husband and wife duo, Scott and Laura Seabloom, who see Toastique as the perfect blend of their two personalities. Laura’s background is in health and wellness; teaching yoga and having a masters in holistic health, whereas Scott’s background in retail technology brings a strong foundation from the corporate world. Together, they have a passion for living a healthy lifestyle; eating accessible and responsibly sourced dishes, and when they found Toastique it checked all the boxes! The duo had talked about starting a business for the past 15 years but, in 2023, Scott saw Toastique on QSR Magazine’s website and was instantly gravitated towards the menu, the business model of everything being scratch made, and how the brand aligned with their family values. With a 3-unit deal signed, the Seablooms look to make Toastique a part of the Wayzata and greater Twin Cities community for years to come.

“We always would tell ourselves and our two sons that ‘if you’re going to own something, you better believe in it,” says Scott Seabloom, co-franchisee and co-owner of Toastique Wayzata. “Laura and I looked into other franchise opportunities, but Toastique attracted our family because making elevated toasts, smoothies and smoothie bowls was already second nature to us inside our home. Nutrition is medicine, and we’re so excited to serve these quality and beautiful menu items to our community. From the beginning, we had our heart set on the Lake Minnetonka area due to its small town nature and community feel, so when this location in Wayzata became available, we knew that a Toastique would perfectly enhance the Promenade, surrounding Lake Minnetonka communities and greater West Metro.”

Highlights of the menu include the PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle and mint on walnut-raisin toast), Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast) and the Smoked Salmon Toast (smoked pastrami salmon, herbed cream cheese spread, arugula, cucumber, pickled onion, capers, toasty seasoning, microgreens and a lemon twist on sourdough toast). Guests can also enjoy a variety of bowls such as the Acai Bowl (acai, blueberry, banana, strawberry and apple juice topped with granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries and a honey drizzle)). Toastique is also known for their freshly blended smoothies, such as the Blue Mystique Smoothie (blue spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango and almond milk), full coffee bar with Iced Mocha, Macchiato, Nitro Cold Brew and more and iced collagen lattes, including the Beet Latte (vital proteins collagen, cold-pressed recharge juice and almond milk). The Wayzata location will also serve vegan soft-serve ice cream with Taiyaki cones to embrace the love for lakes and fishing in the state of Minnesota.

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Wayzata location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at toastique.com/wayzata follow the brand on Instagram @toastique, on Facebook at @toastiquewayzata.