Toastique, the vibrant, artisan toast and juice café conceptualized on the East Coast, is poised for substantial growth in late fall and winter 2024 with its first two outposts coming to New York and a fourth location opening in New Jersey. Since its inception in 2018, Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee, and other convenient grab-and-go options. Now boasting more than 30 locations across the country, the franchise has demonstrated consistent growth and anticipates substantial expansion heading into 2025.

Planned for late 2024, Toastique’s fourth location in New Jersey will open in the town of Ridgewood at 2-4 Garber Square. Neighboring New York will get its first location in New Rochelle at 604 North Ave, followed by a Manhattan location to open in 2025.

Founded in 2018 in Washington, D.C. by former D1 collegiate cheerleader, Brianna Keefe, Toastique is known nationally for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. From a young age, Brianna’s passion for food, nutrition, and fitness fueled her endeavors from pursuing sports to making homemade smoothies and juices to power through the day. With a degree in hospitality management and a drive to start something on her own, she found an open storefront, typed up a 27-page business plan, and in just 36 days, the first Toastique was up and running. Since then, the franchise has taken off, leading to the development of locations across the country.

“This year was a pivotal one for the Toastique brand. We experienced the most growth than we have to date, with over 15 new locations by the end of 2024, and the entry into new markets including Wichita, Ann Arbor, Nashville, Austin and Charlotte, to name a few. However, we’re thrilled to further develop our presence in the Tri-State area with these upcoming locations in New York and New Jersey, as it has been a goal market from the beginning,” said Brianna Keefe, Founder. “The popularity and reception of Toastique has truly exceeded our expectations, and our growth is really a testament to our team’s passion and dedication. Without them and the loyalty of our guests, none of this would be possible.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast) and Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular Acai Bowl (acai, blueberry, banana, strawberry, and apple juice topped with granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries, and honey drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Blue Mystique Smoothie (blue spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango, and almond milk). Toastique offers a variety of coffee offerings such as Nitro Cold Brew on tap and Iced Collagen Lattes. For those looking for to-go options, the concept offers Cold-Pressed Juices, available on tap and in bottles, and grab-and-go salads.