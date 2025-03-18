Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar, is set to debut its first New York City location in Midtown on Saturday, April 5 at 8 AM. Located at 445 5th Avenue, Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will reward the first 50 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars and the next 50 guests with $25. To qualify, guests must make a minimum purchase of $10, and the rewards will be added to their Toastique loyalty account for use on future visits.

Toastique is celebrated for its signature gourmet toasts, refreshing smoothies, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, and premium espresso and coffee. Designed for convenience, the menu also features wholesome grab-and-go options, catering to busy New Yorkers and visitors alike. Owners Tiffany and Todd Siegel selected Midtown for its dynamic energy, diverse mix of shops and restaurants, and proximity to iconic landmarks such as the New York Public Library, Bryant Park, and Grand Central Station. Midtown’s bustling atmosphere, with its mix of professionals, tourists, and locals, makes it the ideal setting for Toastique’s expansion, aligning with Tiffany and Todd’s vision of offering accessible, wholesome dining in the heart of the city.

“As a Tri-State native with a background in the corporate world, Todd and I knew it would be the perfect place for Toastique. Joining one of the most dynamic food markets in the country is an exciting challenge, and we’re thrilled to introduce a health-conscious concept to one of the city’s busiest neighborhoods,” said Tiffany Siegel, co-franchisee and owner of Toastique Manhattan. “Health and wellness have been an important journey for me, especially as a cancer survivor. Maintaining a nutritious diet played a significant role in my treatment and recovery. The Toastique brand’s commitment to wellness—perfectly balancing nutrition and flavor—deeply resonated with me, and I’m excited to share that passion with our Midtown community.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast), Spicy Crab Toast (lump crab, melted swiss and fontina, sriracha aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, jalapeno, microgreens, and a lemon twist on rustico toast, and Tuscan Tuna Toast (tuna dressed with sundried tomatoes, capers, scallions, herb vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, kalamata olives, tomato, bibb lettuce, and lemon on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular PB&B Bowl (acai, bananas, blueberry, peanut butter, almond milk, and topped with banana, blueberry, peanuts, granola, chopped dates, and honey-roasted peanut butter drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Blue Mystique Smoothie (blue spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango, almond milk). Toastique offers a variety of coffee options such as a Nitro Cold Brew, Macchiato, and Iced Collagen Lattes. The brand is also known for its cold-pressed juices, made on-site each morning with fresh ingredients and nutrients, with no added sugars or preservatives”; popular juices include the Recharge Cold-Pressed Juice (beet, carrot, apple, orange, and ginger) and Metabolize Pressed Juice (cucumber, jalapeno, pineapple, apple, and mint).

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Following Grand Opening day, the Manhattan location will be open daily from 7 am – 5 pm. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements and more Grand Opening deals, visit the website at toastique.com/nyc-bryantpark and follow the brand on Instagram @toastique.