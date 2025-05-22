Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar, conceptualized in Washington D.C. is preparing to make its Cleveland debut this summer with a brand-new location in Orange at Pinecrest; 200 Park Ave, Unit 140, Orange OH 44122. The new café will serve the brand’s signature lineup of elevated toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, and espresso drinks — all within a space that reflects Cleveland’s growing appetite for health-focused, fast-casual dining.

The 1,500 sq. ft. café will feature a mural inspired by Ohio’s natural beauty — including olives and the state’s white-tailed deer — and will offer seating for 30 guests indoors, with plans for outdoor seating in the works. Toastique Orange Village is locally owned and operated by Jonnah Cesare, a young hospitality professional previously employed with Starbucks and Hilton and with a background in marketing and graphic design. Residing in Avon, Cesare was inspired to bring Toastique to the greater Cleveland area after seeing a rising demand for high-quality, health-conscious food options.

Located within the Pinecrest Mall, known for its fitness studios like Orangetheory, retailers like Lululemon, and a thriving dining scene, the area is a natural fit for the concept. “Toastique is approachable, beautiful, and fits seamlessly into a lifestyle focused on wellness and simplicity,” said Cesare. “After working in hospitality and food service, I wanted to build something that reflected my family’s values, and Toastique checked every box. We knew right away that Pinecrest, especially, was where we wanted to be. It’s the hub for wellness in the area and cultivates a community that prioritizes balance, health, and connection, which aligns perfectly with what Toastique is all about.”

Founded in 2018, Toastique has earned national acclaim for redefining the grab-and-go experience with a fresh and artistic approach and gourmet twist. With locations operating across the U.S. and more in development, the brand continues to grow through a passionate network of franchisees like Cesare, who plan to bring additional locations to Northeast Ohio in the future.

The menu pays homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients and employs fresh produce in unique, thoughtful flavor combinations. Cleveland locals can look forward to an array of health conscious dishes including the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze on Rustico toast), popular Dragonberry Bowl (pitaya -dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave, and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola, and honey drizzle), superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices, collagen-infused espresso drinks, and more.

Once open, the Cleveland location will be open daily from 7am – 5pm.