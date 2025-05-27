Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is furthering its expansion across Southern California with multiple new locations slated to open this year. Leading the wave is Toastique Chino Hills, set to open this summer at 13855 City Center Dr., Suite 3010, within The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Additional locations planned to open in 2025 include Downtown LA, Porter Ranch, Westlake Village, and Ladera Ranch.

Since its inception in 2018, Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee, and other convenient grab-and-go options. Now boasting nearly 40 locations across the country, including existing Southern California locations on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood and Balboa Island in Newport Beach, the franchise has demonstrated consistent growth and will continue explosive expansion throughout 2025.

The Chino Hills location will be locally owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Rabih and Salma Raydan, first-time franchisees who bring decades of experience in sales and retail, along with a deep passion for health, family, and community. The 1,377 sq. ft. café will offer 23 seats indoors and additional outdoor seating, providing a comfortable, contemporary setting for guests to enjoy Toastique’s gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, espresso drinks, and grab-and-go offerings.

“Since immigrating to the U.S, I’ve been drawn to franchising and the idea of building something meaningful for our family, but the timing and concept needed to be right. Toastique checked every box,” said Rabih Raydan, franchisee of Toastique Chino Hills. “We’re not just building a business—we’re creating a future for our kids, and when we found Toastique, we immediately saw how perfectly it aligned with our lifestyle and values. We love Chino Hills for its strong sense of community and family. It reminds us of why we moved to California in the first place—to live in a place that values connection and quality of life, and we’re excited to bring a new kind of fast-casual concept that prioritizes health, flavor, and connection to this community.”

Originally from Lebanon, Rabih and Salma lived in Chicago before settling in Southern California seven years ago. In 2023, they signed a three-unit deal with Toastique and plan to expand into neighboring communities in the future. The pair discovered Toastique after years of searching for a franchise that aligned with their values—and after visiting the Balboa Island location with their children (who are notoriously picky eaters), they knew they had found the right fit. Now, the concept will serve as the foundation for their family-run business.

“Cooking and sharing meals has always been a central part of our life,” added Salma Raydan. “And when we eat out, we want something that feels just as fresh, real, and intentional. Toastique is that place.”

In addition to Chino Hills, Toastique will open at the following locations throughout the summer and fall:

1001 South Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA

20101 W Rinaldi St, Suite 120, Porter Ranch, CA

30760 Russell Ranch Rd, Suite B, Westlake Village, CA

27642 Antonio Parkway Suite H3, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Each Toastique location will bring the same thoughtfully curated menu that has earned the brand national recognition, including the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado, watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast), the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze), the Dragonberry Bowl, and a variety of smoothies, cold-pressed juices, collagen-infused espresso drinks, and more.

Founded by former D1 collegiate cheerleader, Brianna Keefe, Toastique is lauded for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients.

“The Toastique team and I have been blown away by the momentum we’ve built over the past year, with a growing presence across the country,” said Keefe. “But Southern California — and Los Angeles in particular — has always been a priority market for us. To see our footprint grow here with such passionate and community-driven franchisees is deeply rewarding. The reception Toastique has received is a testament to our team’s hard work and the demand for health-conscious, beautifully crafted food. We’re just getting started.”

To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at www.toastique.com and follow the brand on Instagram @toastique and Facebook @toastique.