Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast and juice bar, has announced the opening of its first Bay Area location in the Contra Costa County town of Danville on Saturday, Nov. 16, beginning at 8 a.m. Located in historic downtown Danville at 350 Railroad Ave., Suite 100, across from Iron House Plaza, Lunardi’s Market, and Crossroads Shopping Center, Toastique’s grand opening event will be community-focused and the first 100 guests in line will receive $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via a Toastique loyalty account.

Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations, refreshing cold-pressed juices, smoothie bowls, espresso, coffee, and other delicious grab-and-go options. Bay Area natives and longtime friends Linh Jee and Sophia Cheng, who met while studying fashion merchandising at San Francisco State University, decided to go into business together in the summer of 2023. After building careers and starting families, they would meet for weekly hikes to brainstorm business ideas. Through social media and franchise research, Sophia discovered Toastique and shared the concept with Linh. They agreed Danville was an ideal location for the brand, given its affluent demographics, expanding food scene, and small-town charm. Toastique’s Danville storefront marks the first of three Bay Area Toastique locations planned by the duo.

“Danville embodies health and community, so I’m thrilled to bring a brand that celebrates fresh flavors and wellness to downtown Danville with my longtime friend,” said Linh Jee, co-franchisee of Toastique Danville. “Ever since moving back from New York in 2015, I dreamed of opening a business in the greater Bay Area. Known as a local destination, Danville is ideal for locals and visitors alike—whether grabbing coffee with friends, stopping for a quick lunch, or gathering for weekend brunch, making it the perfect locale for our first Toastique location.”

“When Linh and I were considering what type of business to open, franchising immediately appealed to us. It combines the excitement of entrepreneurship with the stability of a proven model, helping us tackle startup challenges with the backing of an established brand,” said Sophia Cheng, co-franchisee of Toastique Danville. “That led us to Toastique, and we can’t wait to introduce its beautiful menu to our community in just a few weeks!”

Highlights of the menu include the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast) and Smoked Salmon Toast (smoked pastrami salmon, herbed cream cheese spread, arugula, cucumber, pickled onion, capers, toasty seasoning, microgreens and a lemon twist on sourdough toast). Guests can also indulge in a variety of bowls such as the DragonBerry Bowl (dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola and honey drizzle). Toastique is also known for their freshly blended smoothies, such as the GingerBerry Smoothie (pitaya, mango, strawberry, lime juice, ginger, agave and coconut water) and cold-pressed juices that are made in house daily with no added sugars or preservatives. Guests can look forward to trying the Radiance Cold-Pressed Juice (grapejuice, orange, blood orange, pineapple and basil), Metabolize Cold-Pressed Juice (cucumber, jalapeno, apple, pineapple and mint) and Defender Cold-Pressed Juice (orange, carrot, apple, turmeric and lemon) and more along with regular rotating seasonal juices. Toastique also has a full coffee bar serving up Cafe au Lait, Iced Lattes, Drip Coffee and more including iced collagen lattes. The duo will also be serving a cocktail menu as well.

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Danville location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at toastique.com/danville, follow the brand on Instagram @toastique, on Facebook at @toastiquedanville.