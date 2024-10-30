Toastique, the vibrant, gourmet toast and juice bar, is gearing up to open its first Minnesota location in Wayzata on Saturday, November 16th beginning at 8am. Located at 320 Engel St. steps away from the Wayzata Village Shops, Hotel Landing, Drybar Hair Salon, and Wayzata Yacht Club, the first 100 guests in line at Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will receive $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via the Toastique loyalty account.

Toastique, known for its gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, and expertly crafted espresso and coffee, will be one of the few locations to also serve vegan soft serve ice cream in Walleye-shaped cones, honoring the state fish of Minnesota. Franchisees and husband-and-wife team Scott and Laura Seabloom chose to bring Toastique to the Lake Minnetonka area due to the health-focused community mindset and the strong growth opportunities in the surrounding Promenade. Originally built as a railroad town, Wayzata has grown into a vibrant lakeside destination, drawing in residents and tourists seeking diverse dining and café experiences—making Toastique a natural fit. With a strong demand for coffee, especially during the colder months, they expect Toastique’s full coffee bar to be a welcome addition to the community.

“For 15 years, we’ve dreamed of opening our own business, and when we discovered Toastique, we were immediately drawn to its vision of crafting a beautiful menu focused on a healthy lifestyle,” said Scott Seabloom, co-franchisee and co-owner of Toastique Wayzata. “At home, we’ve always prioritized healthy eating with our own avocado toasts and açaí bowls creations, but after tasting Toastique’s versions, we were sold. So many elements are scratch made, and you simply can’t find anything like this in the area. While we considered other cities around Lake Minnetonka, our family has always loved Wayzata’s vibrant, small-town charm and felt it would be an ideal fit—and it’s close enough for me to bike to work! This will be the first of three Toastique locations for us in the greater Twin Cities, and we can’t wait to make a splash with this first one.”

Highlights of the menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast) and the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and a balsamic glaze on rustico toast). Guests can also enjoy a variety of bowls such as the PB & Bowl (acai, bananas, blueberry, peanut butter and almond milk topped with banana, blueberry, peanuts, granola, chopped dates and honey roasted peanut butter drizzle). Toastique is also known for their freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime and coconut water) and cold-pressed juices that are made in house daily with no added sugars or preservatives. Guests can look forward to trying the Cure Cold-Pressed Juice (pineapple, apple and spinach), Defender Cold-Pressed Juice (orange, carrot, apple, turmeric and lemon), Radiance Cold-Pressed Juice (grapejuice, orange, blood orange, pineapple and basil) and more along with regular rotating seasonal juices. Toastique also has a full coffee bar serving up Iced Dirty Chai, Hot Matcha, Iced Americanos and more along with iced collagen lattes. Unique to the Wayzata location, Toastique will serve vegan soft-serve ice cream with Walleye-shaped cones to embrace the love for lakes and fishing and honoring the state fish in Minnesota.

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Wayzata location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at toastique.com/wayzata follow the brand on Instagram @toastique, on Facebook at @toastiquewayzata.