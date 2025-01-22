Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its latest opening in New York. Set to open in spring 2025 and located at 445 5th Ave, in Midtown, Toastique will offer gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, smoothies, espresso, coffee, and grab-and-go options.

Husband-and-wife duo Tiffany and Todd Siegel will lead the Bryant Park Toastique location. The 1,000 sq. ft. space offers indoor seating, is situated on the same block as the New York Public Library and within walking distance of shops, restaurants, and Grand Central Station. This marks the couple’s first restaurant venture. After Tiffany spent eight years in the corporate world of project management in Texas, Chicago, and London, the couple returned to the states to be closer to family with a dream of opening a coffee shop. After exploring various independent and franchise options, Tiffany discovered Toastique and was drawn to its clean branding, emphasis on gourmet coffee, and healthy menu, which makes it a perfect fit for New Yorkers seeking accessible and nutritious fare on the go.

“I’ve always dreamed of starting my own business, and after trying Toastique for the first time, my husband and I instantly fell in love with the bright, clean menu and responsibly sourced ingredients,” said Tiffany Siegel, co-franchisee and owner of Toastique Manhattan. “We knew we had to bring this brand to New Yorkers. Finding the perfect location was key, and we’re thrilled to open in Midtown—across from Bryant Park and the New York Public Library. This vibrant area, full of energy and diversity, is ideal for connecting with both locals and visitors. We’re excited to offer a fresh, healthy dining option that fits the fast-paced lifestyle of New Yorkers while providing a welcoming space to relax and enjoy high-quality coffee and delicious food.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado, watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast), Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast) and PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle, and mint on walnut-raisin toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular Dragonberry Bowl (pitaya -dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave, and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola, and honey drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, and coconut water). Toastique offers a variety of coffee options such as Iced Americano, Flat White and Iced Collagen Lattes. The brand is also known for their cold-pressed juices that are made on-site each morning with fresh ingredients and nutrients, with no added sugars or preservatives”; popular juices include the Balance Cold-Pressed Juice (celery, cucumber, apple, kale, romaine, spinach, parsley, lemon, and ginger) and Radiance Cold-Pressed Juice (grapefruit, orange, blood orange, pineapple and basil).

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Manhattan location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday.