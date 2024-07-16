Toastique has announced its expansion into Kansas with its first location to open in Wichita this fall 2024. Located at 9747 E 21st N Suite 115, Toastique will offer gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso, coffee, and grab-and-go options.

Toastique Wichita will be helmed by Kalene Hoffmann, a health and wellness enthusiast who also owns the neighboring BODYBAR Pilates studio. The new 2000 sq. ft. location is located in Cambridge Marketplace centrally located Colonel James Jabara Airport, Regency Lakes Shopping Center, Wichita Country Club, and Wichita State University. A staunch advocate for nutrition, Hoffmann dove into a wellness journey 15 years ago and has championed the importance of nutrition and fitness to her clients at BODYBAR. Hoffmann grew up in Wichita and attended Wichita State, so when the opportunity came along to further her passion for wellness by opening a restaurant that aligned with her values, she invested in Toastique with a three-unit deal.

“As an advocate for holistic wellness, I’m thrilled to bring the synergy of movement and nutrition to Wichita,” said Kalene Hoffmann, owner of Toastique Wichita. “BODYBAR Pilates has been a sanctuary for physical transformation for the past two and a half years, and now with Toastique located in the same Cambridge Marketplace Center, we can nourish our community pre and post-workout with wholesome, delicious options that encourage a balanced lifestyle. We don’t have anything like Toastique in Wichita, so I can’t wait to begin serving the community soon!”

Highlights of the menu include the Avocado Smash (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast), Smoked Salmon (smoked pastrami salmon, herbed cream cheese spread, arugula, cucumber, pickled onion, capers, toasty seasoning, microgreens lemon twist on sourdough toast) and 3 Cheese Italian (prosciutto, melted swiss and fontina with roasted garlic onion jam, topped with dressed arugula on jalapeño cheddar toast). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime and coconut water) and iced collagen lattes including the Blueberry Lavender Lemon Latte (vital proteins blueberry lavender lemon collagen, blueberries and almond milk).

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in locally sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Wichita location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday.