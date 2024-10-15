Toastique, the vibrant, gourmet toast and juice bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its latest opening in the town of Flower Mound, Texas, set to open in late fall 2024. This location is the second in the greater Dallas Fort Worth area and will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 130 in a mixed-used retail center alongside neighbors, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop and Mister 01 Pizza. Within proximity to Flower Mound Town Center and Grapevine Lake, Toastique will offer gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso, coffee, and grab-and-go options.

At the helm of the Flower Mound location will be Stephen Wright, a resident of Texas for more than 27 years, and boasting a long history within the restaurant industry before investing in Toastique. Having first made his mark at Outback Steakhouse making salads and bloomin’ onions while at Texas A&M University, Stephen fell in love with the industry, and continued his career as a managing partner at Outback Steakhouse, followed by positions at Del Frisco Group and STK Steakhouse in Dallas. Inspired to apply his experience in the industry to a business he could call his own, Stephen was drawn to Toastique and has signed a 3-unit deal with the other locations planned for similar affluent suburbs in DFW.

“After having been in the restaurant industry for over 20 years, opening another restaurant was furthest from my mind when I started exploring opportunities for my own business,” said Stephen Wright, franchisee of Toastique Flower Mound. “A corporate consultant reached out via LinkedIn and after talking a bit, he came back to me with six franchise options. The last of the six was Toastique and, while I tried to push it out of my mind, I was drawn back to the fresh look, healthy approach, and simple but exciting menu. I love that everything is made from scratch and that there’s not a single drop of grease in the entire shop, which is rare in restaurants. While out in Denver, I visited a location there, ordered over 20 menu items and was hooked. I’m confident that Toastique will enhance the Northern Flower Mound community while retaining the neighborly small-town ambiance, and look forward to opening soon.”

Highlights of the menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast), PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle and mint on walnut-raisin toast) and the Smoked Salmon Toast (smoke pastrami salmon, herbed cream cheese spread, arugula, cucumber, pickled onion, capers, toasty seasoning, microgreens, and lemon twist on sourdough toast). Guests can also enjoy a variety of bowls such as the Acai Bowl (acai, blueberry, banana, strawberry and apple juice topped with granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries and honey drizzle).

Toastique is also known for their freshly blended smoothies, such as the GingerBerry (pitaya, mango, strawberry, lime juice, ginger, agave, and coconut water), full coffee bar with Iced Mocha, Macchiato, Nitro Cold Brew and more and iced collagen lattes, including the Blueberry Lavender Lemon Latte (blueberries, lavender syrup, collagen and almond milk). The brand is also known for their cold-pressed juices that are made on-site each morning with fresh ingredients and nutrients; popular juices include the Cure Cold-Pressed Juice (pineapple, apple and spinach) and Defender Cold-Pressed Juice (orange, carrot, apple, turmeric and lemon).

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Flower Mound location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at toastique.com/flowermound, follow the brand on Instagram @toastique, on Facebook at @toastiqueflowermound.