Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar, will debut in Laredo, TX, with its first area location on Saturday, May 10, at 8 AM. Located at 1119 Fenwick Drive Suite 201, Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will reward the first 100 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via their Toastique loyalty account.

Local owners and proud Laredo residents Francisco and Marisela Vallejo chose the Summerwind area for the first of their three planned Toastique locations. Drawn to the neighborhood’s growth, energy, and strong sense of community, the Vallejos saw an opportunity to bring something fresh and exciting to the city they call home. After a decade-long search for the right franchise, they were inspired by Toastique’s health-focused mission and fast-growing success—especially after Francisco’s personal health journey. Their shared passion for business and desire to bring better-for-you options to Laredo led them to Toastique, with its sleek, welcoming design and commitment to nutrition-first offerings. The Vallejos hope to make it a go-to destination for those looking to fuel their day with delicious, nourishing food—whether dining in, grabbing on the go, or meeting friends over coffee.

“We felt there was a real gap in the market for a concept like Toastique—something that celebrates clean, high-quality ingredients without sacrificing flavor or convenience,” said Francisco Vallejo, co-owner of Toastique Laredo. “As someone who’s always been passionate about cooking and now healthy eating, bringing a brand like Toastique to life in our hometown is incredibly meaningful. As Laredo locals, it means everything to us to introduce a concept we truly believe in to our own community.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast), Spicy Crab Toast (lump crab, melted swiss and fontina, sriracha aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, jalapeno, microgreens, and a lemon twist on rustico toast, and Tuscan Tuna Toast (tuna dressed with sundried tomatoes, capers, scallions, herb vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, kalamata olives, tomato, bibb lettuce, and lemon on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular PB&B Bowl (acai, bananas, blueberry, peanut butter, almond milk, and topped with banana, blueberry, peanuts, granola, chopped dates, and honey-roasted peanut butter drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Blue Mystique Smoothie (blue spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango, almond milk). Toastique offers a variety of coffee options such as a Nitro Cold Brew, Macchiato, and Iced Collagen Lattes. The brand is also known for its cold-pressed juices, made on-site each morning with fresh ingredients and nutrients, with no added sugars or preservatives; popular juices include the Recharge Cold-Pressed Juice (beet, carrot, apple, orange, and ginger) and Metabolize Pressed Juice (cucumber, jalapeno, pineapple, apple, and mint).

“The Summerwind area holds a special place in our hearts, and bringing a concept like this to life in our neighborhood is a dream that’s been ten years in the making,” said Marisela Vallejo, co-owner of Toastique Laredo. “As someone who’s always been mindful of the ingredients in the foods our family eats, I immediately connected with Toastique’s commitment to clean, nourishing options. Francisco and I are incredibly proud to introduce Toastique to Laredo, and we truly hope the community embraces it as much as we have.”

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Following Grand Opening day, the Laredo location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at https://toastique.com/pages/laredo and follow the brand on Instagram @toastique.