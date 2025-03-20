Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its latest opening in Laredo, Texas. Opening in spring 2025 at 1119 Fenwick Drive Suite 201, Toastique will offer gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, smoothies, espresso, coffee, and grab-and-go options.

The new location is led by husband-and-wife duo Francisco Vallejo and Marisela Vallejo, who share a deep passion for business, food, and wellness. With a background in business administration, finance, and franchise management, Francisco has successfully led multiple businesses. However, the demanding nature of his work began to take a toll on his health, prompting the couple to reassess their priorities. Meanwhile, Marisela, a seasoned accountant with over 25 years of experience, has built a thriving accounting firm, where she continues to oversee a team of employees and serve a diverse range of clients. With an MBA in management, her financial expertise has been instrumental in their entrepreneurial journey. Together, their combined skills and commitment to healthier living led them to Toastique—a concept they know will bring something truly special to Laredo.

“After facing challenges in my own health journey, I realized it was time to make a change—prioritizing exercise and clean eating became essential,” said Francisco Vallejo, co-franchisee and owner of Toastique Laredo. “Now, my wife and I are committed to nourishing our bodies with wholesome, high-quality ingredients, and we wanted to bring a concept to Laredo that reflects those values. The community deserves more health-conscious dining options, and we’re excited to introduce Toastique’s fresh, responsibly sourced menu to our hometown.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado, watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast), Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast) and PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle, and mint on walnut-raisin toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular Dragonberry Bowl (pitaya -dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave, and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola, and honey drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, and coconut water). Toastique offers a variety of coffee options such as Iced Americano, Flat White and Iced Collagen Lattes. The brand is also known for their cold-pressed juices that are made in-house each morning with fresh ingredients and nutrients, with no added sugars or preservatives; popular juices include the Balance Cold-Pressed Juice (celery, cucumber, apple, kale, romaine, spinach, parsley, lemon, and ginger) and Radiance Cold-Pressed Juice (grapefruit, orange, blood orange, pineapple and basil).

“Opening Toastique feels like the start of an exciting new chapter for me and my husband. After a decade of searching for the right franchise to bring to Laredo, Toastique checked all the right boxes and was the perfect fit for Laredo,” said Marisela Vallejo, co-franchisee and owner of Toastique Laredo. “Francisco and I have worked hard our entire lives, and now, we’re thrilled to embark on something that truly feels like our own. We love Toastique and can’t wait to share it with the Laredo community—we’re confident they’ll love it just as much as we do.”

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Laredo location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at https://toastique.com/laredo and follow the brand on Instagram @toastique.