Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar, conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its latest opening in Rapid City, South Dakota. Opening in summer 2025 at 525 St Joseph Street Suite 1, Toastique will offer gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, smoothies, espresso, coffee, and grab-and-go options.

The new location will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Hayley and Adam Kaemingk, proud Rapid City locals. Coming from a background in graphic design and photography, Hayley was inspired to venture into a business where she could bring something meaningful and personal to her hometown. Having grown up in a family of franchise owners and familiar with the opportunities and challenges of the business model, Hayley was determined to find a concept that would be personally fulfilling to operate, which is how the couple landed on Toastique! Perfectly aligning with their shared passion for health and creativity, the couple couldn’t be more excited to introduce Rapid City to a vibrant space that blends their love for wellness, design, and community connection.

Toastique will make its debut in Rapid City spanning 1,500 square feet inside the landmark Block 5 building—set to be the city’s largest development to date. The expansive project will also feature a Hyatt Place hotel, residential lofts, first-floor retail, and dedicated meeting spaces.

“There’s a real gap when it comes to health-focused dining options in Rapid City, and bringing Toastique here felt like the perfect way to fill that void,” said Hayley Kaemingk, co-franchisee and owner of Toastique Rapid City. “Toastique hit every mark for what we envisioned—a vibrant, wellness-driven menu, a brand ethos centered on health and community, and a proven track record of success. What truly set it apart, though, were the streamlined systems and the incredible support from the leadership team, which gave me the confidence to take this leap. We’re eager to offer Rapid City a fresh, nourishing option and to create a space where people can come together, feel inspired, and fuel their day with food that’s as beautiful as it is good for them.”

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. With a menu employing fresh produce and unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Rapid City can look forward to menu of health conscious dishes including the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado, watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast) and popular Dragonberry Bowl (pitaya -dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave, and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola, and honey drizzle).

Once open, the Rapid City location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at https://toastique.com/pages/rapid-city and follow the brand on Instagram @toastique and on Facebook @toastiquerapidcity.