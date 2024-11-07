Toastique, the vibrant, gourmet toast and juice bar conceptualized on the East Coast, is opening its third Texas location in Flower Mound on Saturday, November 23 beginning at 8am. Located at 4610 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 130, Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will gift the first 100 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via their Toastique loyalty account.

Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations, smoothies, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, delicious espresso and coffee, and other convenient grab-and-go options. The Flower Mound location is helmed by Stephen Wright, a Texas native and Texas A&M alum, with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He previously held management positions with Outback Steakhouse, Del Frisco Group, and STK Steakhouse in Dallas. Applying his passion for restaurants and industry experience to his new venture with Toastique, Wright chose the affluent town of Flower Mound for his first of three Toastique locations due to its strong sense of community and thriving local businesses.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business, and Toastique’s healthy, wellness-oriented values and menu perfectly match what I was looking for while filling a void in the vibrant Flower Mound community,” said Stephen Wright, franchisee and owner of Toastique Flower Mound. “The Flower Mound area, home to many families and surrounded by paved hiking and biking paths, has the strong sense of community I envisioned for my store. With the Grand Opening approaching, I can’t wait to introduce residents to the concept! I look forward to seeing Toastique become a popular destination for both locals and visitors in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle, and mint on walnut-raisin toast), Spicy Crab Toast (lump crab, melted swiss and fontina cheese, sriracha aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, jalapeno, microgreens and a lemon twist on rustico toast) and the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular Dragonberry Bowl (pitaya -dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave, and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola, and honey drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, and coconut water). Toastique offers a variety of coffee options such as Iced Americano, Nitro Cold Brew on tap and Iced Collagen Lattes. The brand is also known for their cold-pressed juices that are made on-site each morning with fresh ingredients and nutrients; popular juices include the Balance Cold-Pressed Juice (celery, cucumber, apple, kale, romatine, spinach, parsley, lemon, and ginger) and Radiance Cold-Pressed Juice (grapefruit, orange, blood orange, pineapple and basil).

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Flower Mound location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at toastique.com/flowermound, follow the brand on Instagram @toastique, on Facebook at @toastiqueflowermound.