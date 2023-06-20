Tocabe Co-Founder to Attend First Meeting of President Biden’s Fitness and Nutrition Council

The first meeting of the Biden-Harris Administration’s President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition which has been announced for June 27, 2023 and viewable via livestream. The focus of this inaugural meeting will be for the new Council members, including Ben Jacobs, Co-Founder of Tocabe and a member of the Osage Nation, who were nominated to serve on the Council by President Biden in March, to discuss priorities for the remainder of the Council’s term.

Says Jacobs, “I am very excited to get started and lay out the framework for what the Council’s focus will be during this term. There are many amazing individuals who will be part of the discussions and I am honored to be included. I look forward to using this unique platform to further support Indian Country and our Native Communities.”

Jacobs and Tocabe Co-Founder, Matt Chandra, recently launched the Direct-to-Tribe Ready Meal Program in partnership with the Spirit Lake Nation. The program provides monthly deliveries of nutritious, traditional meals to the Spirit Lake community over the next two years. The meals are made using ingredients sourced from Native businesses and Peoples. Jacobs plans to use his position and resources on the Council to further the access for nutritional food in Indian Country.

Jacobs will work alongside notable names on the council including NBA player for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and his restaurateur wife, Ayesha Curry, former MLB baseball player Ryan Howard, former WNBA player Tamika Catchings, Olympians Chloe Kim, Elana Meyers Taylor and Chaunté Lowe and restaurateur and award-winning chef, José Andrés.

The council will continue to focus on expanding national awareness of the importance of mental health as it pertains to physical fitness and nutrition, recognize individuals and organizations who have advanced the field of physical activity, sports, or nutrition, sponsor National Physical Fitness & Sports Month and work with the PCSFN Science Board to elevate scientific research related to youth sports, and promote the National Youth Sports Strategy.

The first public meeting of the Biden-Harris Administration’s President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition will be held on June 27, 2023, from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm MT, at the Hubert H. Humphrey building in Washington, DC.