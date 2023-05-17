Tocabe to Convert Greenwood Village Store into Indigenous Marketplace

Tocabe, An American Indian Eatery, announced the upcoming closure of their Arapahoe Road location in South Denver’s Greenwood Village with immediate plans to convert the space into a pilot production and packaging facility for the Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace and recently-launched Direct-to-Tribe Ready Meal Program--in partnership with Spirit Lake Nation--with plans to launch Direct-to-Consumer later this year.

Says Tocabe Co-Founder and member of the Osage Nation Ben Jacobs, "It’s bittersweet for us to make this transition as we have loved and truly appreciated the support we have received over the last 8 years in this location, but we are thrilled for the opportunity to shift some of the focus to our other exciting projects. This conversion is the next step in expanding the Indigenous Marketplace, Direct-to-Consumer and Direct-to-Tribe prepared meal program, which each align with what has always been Tocabe’s primary mission of directly benefiting Indian Country and Native producers.”

Tocabe is committed to expanding the Direct-to-Tribe program to other tribal communities in need. By partnering with Indigenous farmers, ranchers, and food producers, Tocabe is working to build a more sustainable and equitable food system for all Native peoples. The expansion of the program comes at a crucial time, as many communities in Indian Country continue to face high rates of food insecurity and limited access to fresh, healthy foods. These collaborative partnerships between Tribal communities and Tocabe helps further advance the important step towards food sovereignty and self-determination.

The conversion and expansion makes way for Tocabe’s official launch of their Seed to Soul non-profit organization, Indig: Good Brand Medicine, coming later this year. The nonprofit will increase the reach and efforts of the Direct-To-Tribe Program and grow the marketplace to a full warehouse of Indigenous products and butcher boxes containing bison, sausage, dry goods and fish.

Jacob’s Co-Founder and Business Partner Matthew Chandra says, “The Seed to Soul nonprofit is years in the making. What we’ve already been able to accomplish since we launched the Direct-to-Tribe program is remarkable with monthly shipments and thousands of meals going to adults and families in the Spirit Lake Nation. We now have the space and capacity to really expand into something great that will continue to grow and uplift Indian Country.”

In the early stages of the conversion, the space will act as a full-time fulfillment center to kickstart expansion for the online marketplace Direct-to-Tribe Ready Meal Program and local catering.

Tocabe’s Greenwood Village location’s last day of business operating as a restaurant will be Saturday, May 27, 2023. Fans of their delicious 24-hour cured Bison Ribs, Indian fry bread tacos and Iko’s Green Chili Stew can continue to satisfy their craving at Tocabe’s first and original West Highlands location.