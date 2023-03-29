Tocabe's Ben Jacobs Appointed to President Biden’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition

Ben Jacobs, cofounder of Tocabe and a member of the Northeast Oklahoma Osage Nation, has been appointed to President Biden’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition. The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition is a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability.

Says Jacobs, “I was beyond surprised and truly honored to be selected to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition. I’m looking forward to doing my part in furthering food accessibility throughout Indian Country and working with the incredible individuals I will serve alongside on the council."

Jacobs joins notable names on the council including NBA player for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and his restaurateur wife, Ayesha Curry, former MLB baseball player Ryan Howard, former WNBA player Tamika Catchings and Olympians Chloe Kim, Elana Meyers Taylor and Chaunté Lowe.

The council will continue to focus on expanding national awareness of the importance of mental health as it pertains to physical fitness and nutrition, recognize individuals and organizations who have advanced the field of physical activity, sports, or nutrition, sponsor National Physical Fitness & Sports Month and work with the PCSFN Science Board to elevate scientific research related to youth sports, and promote the National Youth Sports Strategy.

Jacobs, along with Tocabe Co-Founder Matthew Chandra, recently launched their Indigenous Marketplace Direct-to-Tribe Ready Meal Program with the Spirit Lake Nation. Tocabe will provide monthly deliveries of nutritious, traditional meals to the Spirit Lake community over the next two years. The meals are made using ingredients sourced from Native businesses and People.