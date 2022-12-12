Tocaya to Hold 12 Days of Giveaways

Out goes the partridge and a pear tree, and in come free tacos, burritos, and so much more.

Tocaya is getting in the holiday spirit with its 12 Days of Tocaya, featuring giveaways galore for Mexican food lovers with over 65 chances to win various prizes with a total value around $9,000. From Dec. 12 through Dec. 24, the popular vegan-friendly brand will give its guests a chance to win gift cards, free food and catering, as well as Tocaya x Aviator Nation gear with multiple winners selected each day. The elves at Tocaya are putting one lucky winner on the extra-nice list this year, giving them exclusive access to a Tocaya Black Card – good for free food for a year!

For entry details, follow @tocayaorganica on Instagram to sign-up to win on each of the contest’s 12 days.

“The holidays are all about giving back, so what better way to celebrate than to give our fans a chance to win free Tocaya?” says One Table Restaurant Brands CMO Matt Smith. “The 12 Days of Tocaya is our unique spin on celebrating this season. Whether it’s the Tierra Taco, Burrito Mexicano, Fajita Del Rey Bowl or a Tocaya Aviator Nation hoodie, we are getting into the gift-giving spirit, so be sure to keep refreshing Instagram throughout December for your chance to win.”

Born in Venice, Calif, Tocaya’s mission is for better eating by using bold flavors and the best ingredients in its signature “modern Mexican” cuisine. Its versatile menu is rooted in traditional recipes while naturally accommodating a variety of preferences, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free. Above all, Tocaya believes in making choices that positively impact health, community and the future of the planet.