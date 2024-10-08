Tocaya Modern Mexican is expanding its catering menu with the introduction of Individual Boxed Meals. These made-to-order choices are perfect for office gatherings, events or any group occasion. Available starting Oct. 3, the boxed meals offer a variety of mouth-watering options of flavorful Mexican cuisine while accommodating diverse dietary preferences. Like the majority of its menu items, Tocaya can cater to vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free lifestyles.

The Individual Boxed Meals feature three delicious entree options:

Torta — Choice of chicken tinga, potato, beef birria or shrimp, served with guacamole, queso fresco, romaine lettuce, chopped escabeche, vegan chipotle crema and tomatillo salsa

Choice of chicken tinga, potato, beef birria or shrimp, served with guacamole, queso fresco, romaine lettuce, chopped escabeche, vegan chipotle crema and tomatillo salsa Burrito Mexicano — Achiote chicken, black beans, cilantro lime rice, red onions, cilantro, Oaxacan cheese and arbol salsa

Achiote chicken, black beans, cilantro lime rice, red onions, cilantro, Oaxacan cheese and arbol salsa Fajita Burrito — Beef birria, sautéed peppers and onions, cilantro lime rice, black beans, vegan chipotle crema, guacamole, queso fresco and pico de gallo

Each box includes a torta or mini burrito, tortilla chips or a side salad and a choice of cookie or fresh fruit for dessert.

“Our Individual Boxed Meals are designed with convenience and variety in mind. We can easily cater to any diet, making Tocaya the perfect choice for any event,” said Oliver Plust, Executive Chef for One Table Restaurant Brands. “These meals offer the vibrant flavors of Tocaya with easy delivery and cleanup.”

Born in Venice, California, Tocaya’s mission for better eating showcases bold flavors and the high-quality ingredients in its signature “Modern Mexican” cuisine. Its versatile menu is rooted in traditional recipes while naturally accommodating a variety of preferences. Above all, Tocaya believes in making choices that positively impact health and community while serving predominantly organic ingredients.