Tocaya, the modern Mexican concept known for its elevated take on bold flavors, is spicing up summer with the debut of two crave-worthy salads that bring a fresh fusion of California freshness and Mexican zest to the menu.

Tocaya’s latest menu update introduces:

The Mexi-Cali Caesar – a vibrant reimagination of the classic Caesar with a south-of-the-border twist. Built on a base of crisp kale and romaine, the Mexi-Cali Caesar is layered with heirloom cherry tomatoes, creamy avocado, tortilla strips, lime pepita seeds, cotija cheese and Tocaya’s signature avocado Caesar dressing. Guests can choose from two protein options: mesquite-style chicken or grilled chile lime salmon, offering a bold, satisfying bite every time.

The Manzana Steak Salad – available for a limited time – pairs tender carne asada with butter lettuce, shaved radish, roasted heirloom peppers, pickled onion, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa and a creamy apple cider honey dressing. It’s a sweet and savory flavor explosion designed to stand out.

“We created these salads with summer in mind — light, bold and full of flavor,” said Oliver Plust, corporate executive chef at One Table Restaurant Brands. “They’re a true celebration of the season, and we’re excited to share them with our guests.”

In addition to the new salads, July 10 also marks key enhancements to Tocaya’s Kids Meal offerings. All kids’ meals will now include two sides and a choice of Caliwater pouches or Boxed Water, giving families even more value and better-for-you options.