Tocaya Launches Capsule Collection with Aviator Nation

Tocaya, a Los Angeles-based Modern Mexican chain of vegan-first restaurants, announced the launch of its exclusive capsule collection with renowned Southern California-based lifestyle brand, Aviator Nation (AV). This partnership is a first for both Venice icons, as Tocaya enters the apparel world and AV marks its first partnership in the restaurant space.

The Tocaya X AV limited-edition offering is comprised of four unique pieces—a luxuriously soft zip hoodie, matching sweatpants, and a trucker hat in two different colorways, all of which are crafted in AV’s iconic 1970s-inspired design style and are hand-produced in Southern California. Featuring a striped array of classic Tocaya colors, from sea blue to soft sand, the collection is equal parts comfortable, cool, and understated. The perfect representation of all that both brands embody and are connected by—the spirit of Venice surf-culture.

Ranging in size from XXS to XXL and with individual retail pricing from $46– $189, the gender-neutral collection will be available for a limited time at www.tocaya.com/shop—and right on time for holiday gift-giving.