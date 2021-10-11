Tocaya Modern Mexican Partners with TRUFF Hot Sauce to Roll Out Vegan Chick'n and Shrimp LTOs

Tocaya Modern Mexican announced a one-of-kind LTO partnership with uber fan-fave TRUFF Hot Sauce.

Available starting Thursday, 10/14 at each of Tocaya’s 18 locations across California and Arizona, the Modern Mexican fresh-casual chain will offer two new ‘proteins’ to their long list of offerings: TRUFF Vegan Chick'n (since their versatile menu naturally accommodates a variety of preferences including vegan and vegetarian guests) and TRUFF Shrimp (for those who are not). This means that rather than building the sauce into a particular item that would be restrictive to some guests, Tocaya decided it was best to create new protein offerings that would allow everyone to experience this collaboration in any of their favorite dishes - from burritos to bowls to salads to tacos and quesadillas.

As a brand, TRUFF has broken the mold and differentiated itself in the hot sauce space with a premium product in a very similar fashion to what Tocaya has been able to accomplish in the fresh-casual space.