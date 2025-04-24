Tocaya is shaking things up with a brand-new taco lineup launching on April 24. While staying true to its commitment to authenticity and creativity, the latest menu introduces bold taco recipes, fresh organic blue masa tortillas and curated protein options that elevate the flavor to the next level.

The revamped menu features a streamlined taco selection built around fresh ingredients and clean, quality sourcing. Tocaya is also rolling out two new protein options — Vegan Picadillo and Mesquite-Style Chicken — available across tacos, bowls, burritos and salads. All tacos (except the Taco Dorado) will now be served on fresh organic blue corn tortillas, reinforcing Tocaya’s commitment to modern authenticity and elevated ingredients.

New Tacos include:

Tinga Taco (new recipe!) – A rich chicken tinga with pickled onions, smashed pinto beans, salsa frita and queso cotija for an explosion of taste

(new recipe!) – A rich chicken tinga with pickled onions, smashed pinto beans, salsa frita and queso cotija for an explosion of taste Steak Taco (new recipe!) – Grilled carne asada with avocado, cilantro, tomatillo salsa and honey-arbol salsa, offering a perfect balance of freshness and heat

(new recipe!) – Grilled carne asada with avocado, cilantro, tomatillo salsa and honey-arbol salsa, offering a perfect balance of freshness and heat La Flor Taco – Fried squash blossom stuffed with vegan mozzarella, sautéed black beans, corn and vegan chipotle crema for a bold and indulgent veggie-filled bite

– Fried squash blossom stuffed with vegan mozzarella, sautéed black beans, corn and vegan chipotle crema for a bold and indulgent veggie-filled bite Grilled Chicken Taco – Mesquite-style chicken paired with blistered cherry tomato slaw, cilantro, tomatillo salsa and queso fresco for a smoky, savory option

– Mesquite-style chicken paired with blistered cherry tomato slaw, cilantro, tomatillo salsa and queso fresco for a smoky, savory option Taco Dorado – Crispy shell filled with vegan picadillo, avocado, pico de gallo and romaine lettuce, making it the perfect crunchy, flavorful option

Tocaya is offering margaritas, now available in one size only (large) with prices ranging from $8.50 to $12.50, and $6 to $10 during Happy Hour.

To celebrate the new taco lineup, Tocaya is offering a special promotion for Tocaya Rewards members. From April 24-25, guests will earn double points when trying out the new taco varieties.