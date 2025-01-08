Tock, a leading reservation platform for hospitality businesses, including restaurants, wineries and hotels, has expanded its Reserve with Google capabilities to offer customers the ability to showcase all experiences, including those requiring prepayment and deposits, directly in Google search results. This expanded integration complements Tock’s existing Reserve with Google feature for free bookings, aiming to increase reservations, visibility, and revenue for customers.

The Reserve with Google button, where guests can book a Tock reservation through Google Search, Maps, and Assistant, was previously only available for free Tock experiences or reservations. Guests can now view and select an offering based on a detailed description, before being redirected to Tock’s website to complete the booking process with prepayment, a deposit, or credit card hold.

“Our collaboration with Reserve with Google has been hugely successful, with more than four million bookings made since launching this integration last year,” says Matthew Tucker, Head of Tock. “Today, it’s common for consumers to find restaurants on their search engine of choice, which is often Google. With the significant interest in prepaid experiences from both restaurants and guests, it has proven critical to also make these experiences searchable and bookable via Reserve with Google. This is an important benefit for our customers, especially those offering a range of experiences on their Tock page.”

To date, over 5,000 Tock businesses have had reservations booked via Reserve with Google, and more than 17% of all Tock bookings are made through this integration. According to proprietary data, Tock has also seen a ~20% higher rate of new-to-Tock guest users booking via Reserve with Google than booking directly on Tock, demonstrating the growth in the use of search engines for reservations. The product expansion highlights Tock’s commitment to aiding restaurants with discoverability, which increasingly is happening through search capabilities.

“In today’s digital-first dining landscape, restaurant discoverability is not just important—it’s essential,” Tucker adds. “With countless dining options at their fingertips, consumers often make decisions based on what they find online. A restaurant that isn’t easily discoverable through popular platforms like Google or social media apps is essentially invisible to a vast segment of potential diners. Enhanced discoverability fills tables, attracts new diners, and ultimately contributes to a restaurant’s long-term success and growth in an incredibly competitive industry.”