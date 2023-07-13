TOGO's Rolls Out French Dip Sandwich and the Pastrami Dip Sandwich

TOGO's is adding to its lineup with new dip sandwich innovations.

The two sandwiches include the French Dip Sandwich and the Pastrami Dip Sandwich and are served with a hot au jus – perfect for dipping! They join the existing super popular fan-favorite #33 Triple Dip sandwich!

The French Dip is a classic take on the renowned recipe, crafted with fresh artisan bread, piled high with a quarter pound of roast beef, and smothered with the melty goodness of provolone cheese and chipotle mayo. (Mini $6.50, Regular $10.75, Large $14.25)

The Pastrami Dip embodies a TOGO twist on the original, featuring a quarter pound of TOGO'S world-famous hot pastrami topped with melted provolone cheese and chipotle mayo. (Mini $6.50, Regular $12.75, Large $16.95)

(existing & fan-favorite sandwich) The Triple Dip, which features a half pound of hot roast beef, turkey, and pastrami with melted provolone cheese and chipotle mayo.

TOGO'S products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily.