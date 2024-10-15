TOGO’S Sandwiches, the beloved West Coast sandwich chain known for its premium ingredients and generous portions, has appointed TOGO’S Chief Financial Officer, Matt Dowling, to CEO following Glenn Lunde’s decision to step down. Lunde’s leadership helped position the brand for growth, and Dowling will follow suit in overseeing overall operations, set strategic goals, focus on growing unit count and drive financial performance while continuing his role as CFO.

Dowling brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success with more than 40 years of experience leading operations, company finances, analyzing financial data to guide strategic decisions, managing risks, and communicating financial performance to stakeholders. Dowling has held dual positions previously while serving as CFO and President of Boudin, San Francisco’s oldest continuously operating business specializing in The Original San Francisco Sourdough, and CFO and CEO of Marin Bikes, a global wholesaler and distributor of bikes across 45 different countries.

“I am honored to step into the CEO role, and I’m looking forward to pushing TOGO’S forward in 2025 with a clear vision; balancing fresh ideas from guests, franchisees, and team members while staying true to the tenets that have attributed to the success of the brand for over 50 years,” said Matt Dowling, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of TOGO’s. “The future of TOGO’S is exciting, with new stores in Burbank, CA and Vancouver, WA opening in Q4, continuing our 3.0 design remodels, franchise expansion in new markets, and launching new products and programs to engage with our loyal guests. In my nearly three years at TOGO’S, we’ve transformed the HR, finance and accounting operations so the collection and communication of information is accurate, efficient and more streamlined for our franchisees and overall team. I aim to continue this momentum of streamlining our systems, and I look forward to leading TOGO’s into a bright future and continued success.”

For more than five decades, TOGO’S has upheld its dedication to delivering high-quality, fresh ingredients, and outstanding customer service. With more than 170 locations open or under development across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the brand remains committed to hand-mashing Hass avocados daily, using the freshest artisan breads, and offering premium and abundant portions. TOGO’S big, fresh, meaty, and delicious sandwiches set it apart from the rest.