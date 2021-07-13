Tom & Chee Opens New Store in Summit Plaza

Tom & Chee franchise owners Rocky and Khusro Iqbal have opened a new location in Summit Plaza, making this their second franchise outpost in Oklahoma City. The Iqbals bought their first Tom & Chee franchise in 2018 and have parlayed the success from the first venture into a new addition.

The Iqbals found a home with Tom & Chee when they were introduced to the unique restaurant concept in 2018, and have been enjoying success with the franchise ever since. The Iqbals always had plans to expand locations with Tom & Chee. “Multiple locations help franchise owners capitalize on the brand,” he says. “It makes the most financial sense, allows you to build a bigger team and continue to grow.”

The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t deter Iqbal from their expansion goals. They found that the support of their Midwest community, bolstered by online food sales, kept his business on track.

Iqbal’s second Tom & Chee location has only been open for a short time, but the sales are already surpassing those of his first franchise from the same time period. “It’s a busy location, with lots of visibility. So far, we’re doing fantastic. Oklahoma City is a developing market, providing lots of potential for a unique brand like Tom & Chee.”

“Khusro, Rocky and their entire team have operated Tom & Chee successfully since opening their first restaurant in Oklahoma City more than three years ago,” says Roger David, president and CEO of GSR Brands, the parent organization of Tom & Chee. “We’re thrilled to support them as they expand Tom & Chee to bring the cheesy goodness to more families across the region. They have been incredible partners for years and we know they’ll offer the same high level of service and delicious food guests have come to know and love at their Memorial Road restaurant.”