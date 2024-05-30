Michigan owned and operated, Tomey Group announced they have acquired three Jimmy John’s restaurants in southeast Michigan. The restaurants located in 65940 Van Dyke Ave. in Washington Township, 46526 Gratiot Ave. in Chesterfield and 35100 23 Mile Road in New Baltimore, are currently open and as of May 29, 2024, all current staff and restaurant operations will officially be under the Tomey Group.

The Tomey Group founded in 2003 by Fawzi Tomey, President, is family owned and operated, and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Siblings, Anthony Tomey; CEO, Michael Tomey, CFO and Christine Sullivan, Chief Compliance Officer, along with their uncle Tony Tohme, Chief Administrative Officer, run the daily operations for the group. Opening their first Jimmy John’s location in 2003 in Novi, Michigan, and now with the closing today on these additional restaurant locations, brings their portfolio to 48 Jimmy John’s in Michigan. The Tomey Group is the largest Jimmy John’s franchisees in Michigan and are in the top 5 for the Jimmy John’s brand in the country.

“I am so proud of my family and our team at the Tomey Group, who we consider family as well. Throughout the years all the hard work and dedication from the entire group is the reason we have been able to continue to grow. Our goal is to further expand and to continue to provide great opportunities for our communities,” says Anthony Tomey, Owner/CEO of the Tomey Group.

In addition to Jimmy John’s, the Tomey Group own and operate several real estate properties throughout Michigan including Fisk Corners Shopping Center in White Lake, Cedar Oaks Lakeside Resort in Houghton Lake as well as the attached restaurant, Sully’s on the Lake, and Bull Ventures which include 5 apartment complexes throughout Royal Oak, Shelby Township, Fraser, Grosse Pointe, and St. Clair Shores. Siblings Anthony Tomey and Michael Tomey are also co-owners of 8 Mile Vodka and Born In Detroit, Apparel, LLC. In 2023, The Tomey Group in partnership with brother-n-laws, Simon Jonna, and Raymond Jonna of The Jonna Group, formed Tomey Chicken, LLC. Tomey Chicken, LLC added Chef Guy Fieri and renowned restauranter, Robert Earl brand, Chicken Guy!, to their portfolio opening the first Michigan location in Livonia in April, 2023.