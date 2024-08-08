Michigan owned and operated, Tomey Group announced that Owner and Chief Compliance Officer Christine Tomey Sullivan has been named the Top Owner and Chief Compliance Officer of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

In her role as Owner and Chief Compliance Officer, Christine oversees a large team of employees across multiple locations. Her diverse areas of expertise and responsibilities include human resources, payroll, regulatory compliance, talent acquisition, performance reviews, and health insurance matters. Through Tomey Group LLC, Christine and her family proudly operate 48 Jimmy John’s locations across Michigan. Christine is also a successful entrepreneur. She owns and operates TTD Enterprises, a premier real estate plaza in White Lake, Michigan, manages an extensive portfolio of rental properties and Airbnbs through Sully Homes LLC, and owns Cedar Oaks Lakeside Resort and Sully’s on the Lake, a renowned resort and restaurant on Houghton Lake.

“We are immensely proud of Christine and know that this honor from IAOTP is well-deserved,” said Anthony Tomey, CEO of Tomey Group. “Her focus and committed leadership in the company is essential to our operational success. In this case, I am also a proud brother and so pleased to see Christine recognized for her hard work and dedication to her field.”

Membership in the IAOTP is an honor in itself, with only a select few members in each discipline chosen for inclusion based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. Along with her award for Top Owner and Chief Compliance Officer of the Year, Christine will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She has also been recognized by Who’s Who of Professional Women and Marquis Who’s Who.

Prior to her career in real estate and restaurant businesses, Christine received her Bachelor of Arts in English and Masters in Educational Technology from Michigan State University and taught English at North Farmington High School and University Liggett School.

Christine attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, the support of her family and the values they instilled in her, and the mentors who have guided her along her career path. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children. In the future, she intends to continue expanding The Tomey Group.

Christine will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in December for her selection as Top Owner and Chief Compliance Officer of the Year.