Tompkins Square Bagels (TSB), famous for its hand-rolled, small-batch bagels and over-the-top breakfast sandwiches that have earned a loyal following among New Yorkers and celebrities alike, will bring its signature East Village charm to Midtown with the highly anticipated opening of Shaver Hall, located at Amazon’s Hank building on 5th Avenue, early next year. The outpost will be the brand’s fifth location and its first in a food hall.

Founded by Brooklyn native Christopher Pugliese, Tompkins Square Bagels has become a go-to spot for bagel lovers across the city. Pugliese learned the craft at the legendary Bake City Bagels in Gravesend, where he trained alongside some of the best bagel makers in the business, and has built his reputation on small-batch production, attention to detail, and a true neighborhood feel.

“I grew up in Brooklyn as a first-generation Italian American, and my grandparents used to take me into Manhattan to visit places like Lord & Taylor, just to window shop,” said Pugliese. “Now I take my daughter ice skating at Bryant Park every winter, and it always feels like a living postcard. Fifth Avenue, Bryant Park, Amazon—it’s iconic New York City. I’ve never done a food hall before, but this felt right. I’m still that little kid from Brooklyn who can’t believe I get to be part of something like this.”

The Shaver Hall location will feature TSB’s best-selling breakfast sandwiches, including the cult-favorite Weezer Sandwich, made with bacon, chorizo, egg, cheddar, and any cream cheese. Guests can expect TSB’s signature lunch menu, and third-party options too.