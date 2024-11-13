In a unique, sweet partnership between two iconic Florida-based brands, TooJay’s Deli, and Lilly Pulitzer have teamed up to create a limited-edition Lemon Coconut Cake, celebrating Lilly Pulitzer’s 65th anniversary. This delicious cake is now available at all 20 TooJay’s locations across Florida.

Marking the first-ever partnership between Lilly Pulitzer and a restaurant, the celebratory Lemon Coconut Cake brings together TooJay’s baking expertise and Lilly Pulitzer’s tropical flair. Guests will enjoy moist, delicious white cake layers soaked in lemon simple syrup and filled with lemon coconut cream that’s then topped with a lemon buttercream frosting and garnished with lemon-infused coconut. Packaged in a signature Lilly Pulitzer design, it’s a must-have treat for dessert lovers and fashion aficionados alike.

“Both TooJay’s and Lilly Pulitzer originated in Palm Beach, Florida so this is a natural collaboration,” said Mark Kirke, CEO of TooJay’s. “It’s exciting for us to celebrate with the community and honor a fashion icon with this special one-of-a-kind cake.”

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s has long been a beloved destination for classic deli fare and decadent desserts. Since the company’s inception in the 1960s, Lilly Pulitzer has become synonymous with the vibrant, resort-inspired fashion that defines the Palm Beach lifestyle. This cake collaboration perfectly marries the legacies of creativity, quality, and community commitment of both brands.

“As we celebrate the brand’s 65th anniversary, we are proud to collaborate with TooJay’s Deli on this sweet treat. This partnership honors Lilly’s legacy of sunshine, vibrancy, and to enjoy all that life has to offer, like dessert! In turn, we are delighted to carry on that spirit with our fun-loving Lilly community.” said Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer.

The limited-edition Lemon Coconut Cake is now available through April 30, 2025, at $39.50. Fans of TooJay’s and Lilly Pulitzer can join in the celebration by ordering the cake at their local TooJay’s or online at https://order.toojays.com.