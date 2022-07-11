TooJay's Deli Announces Menu Collab with TV Chef Eric Greenspan

TooJay’s Deli, the Florida-based NY-style deli and restaurant brand, announced a collaboration with acclaimed chef and TV personality Chef Eric Greenspan to feature some of his world famous grilled cheeses from his cookbook “The Great Grilled Cheese Book: Grown-Up Recipes for a Childhood Classic.” Greenspan is best known for appearing on Food Network shows including “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen” and as a judge on “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

“Grilled Cheese is one of my favorite American Classics, and I’m so thrilled to share some of my tasty takes on the sandwich with TooJay’s diners,” says Greenspan. “ The five recipes coming to TooJay’s were specially selected to offer something for every taste.”

Launching July 5, all TooJay’s locations will offer five of the delicious recipes from Greenspan’s book, including:

● The Patty Melt: A perfectly cooked beef patty and cheddar cheese paired with caramelized onions on Rye bread

● The Good & Proper: Toojay’s fan-favorite Challah bread topped with blue cheese, candied bacon, tomatoes, onion and pepperoncini

● Buffalo Blue: Crispy and spicy buffalo chicken tenders with carrot & celery slaw and blue cheese on Rye bread

● Lox of Love: Rye bread topped with cream cheese, pickled onions & cucumbers, caper-dill mayo spread and Nova

● The Med: Provolone cheese, red pepper jam, lemon marinated artichoke hearts, and baby spinach on Challah bread

All of the signature grilled cheese dishes to be served with french fries, coleslaw and a pickle, ranging in price from $14.99 to $19.99.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with my friend, the renowned Chef Greenspan, to share some of his delicious recipes with our patrons. His unique take on grilled cheeses are the perfect complement to our already robust menu of homemade comfort foods and made-from-scratch favorites,” says Robert Earl, CEO of Earl Enterprises. Earl Enterprises has partnered with TooJay’s as they reimagine its restaurants across the Sunshine State, bringing a more modern look and menu while staying true to its roots.

In addition to “The Great Grilled Cheese Book,” Greenspan has also published a cookbook detailing great comfort recipes, called “Cook Up Comfort with Eric Greenspan.” He has hosted, judged, competed or appeared on countless TV shows, including on Food Network, A&E, National Geographic, NBC, Fox, Travel Channel, FYI, Tasted, Tastemade, Facebook Watch, and many others.

The collaboration between Greenspan and TooJay’s is planned to be ongoing with new additions expected to be on the menu through the end of 2022, with an extension possible as well as additional offerings.