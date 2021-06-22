TooJay's Deli Summer Sandwich Boxes Available Through August 15

Everyone loves summer. With the warmest season of the year kicking off, more people choose to spend more time outside and it’s the perfect time enjoy your favorite summertime activity while having a satisfying meal. To ease the burden of cooking or putting together a heavy picnic basket, TooJay’s Deli has released its new Summer Sandwich Boxes, available now through August 15.

Available for to-go or delivery orders only, the TooJay’s Summer Sandwich boxes can be ordered online at toojays.com/order-now and include the following:

Sandwich – Choose from Turkey Breast, Ham, Corned Beef, Chicken Caesar, Roast Beef or Triple J. (choice of bread or wrap, cheese for an additional charge, and toppings for Corned Beef or Roasted Beef; choice of wrap for Chicken Caesar; and choice of bread for Triple J)

Chips

Pickle

Mini Black & White Cookie

Bottle of Water

Condiments, napkin, and utensil pack

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida. Guests can also enjoy TooJay’s amazing comfort food at the comfort of their homes with curbside, takeout, delivery and catering options available.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.