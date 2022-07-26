TooJay's Reopens its Palm Beach Island Location

TooJay’s Deli, the Florida-based NY-style deli and restaurant brand, has reopened its original location on Palm Beach Island, located just doors down from the original location which opened in 1981.

“We are thrilled to reopen our very first restaurant at Royal Poinciana Plaza. While It was difficult to close the original Palm Beach Island location, we are eager for our loyal guests to come into our new space, see our refreshed look, and experience our delicious classic menu favorites, along with enticing new dishes that we have added to our offerings,” says Robert Earl, TooJay’s co-owner. “We can’t wait to welcome back our Palm Beach guests to the same plaza where it all started.”

The original Palm Beach Island TooJay’s location closed Tuesday, June 1, 2021. This new location, within the same shopping plaza, has been designed with a retro theme. The spacious 3,500 square-foot restaurant offers indoor seating with plenty of natural light and an open-air seating area outdoors. New design features include vibrant blue booths, marble white texture tables with chrome edges, white penny tile, large nostalgic globe lights, open ceilings and vintage Palm Beach black and white photos on the walls, tying into the retro design of TooJay’s branding.

“We are delighted to be reopening TooJay’s in a more spacious location with an elevated interior. The Royal Poinciana Plaza was TooJay’s original home, and keeping it here lends our Palm Beach community with a nostalgic dining experience. Offering our visitors a more casual food & beverage option is important us. After all, where else can you go for both rye bread and red Birkins?” says Royal Poinciana Plaza General Manager, Lori Berg.

TooJay’s Palm Beach Island location is adding 40-45 jobs in the local community and is currently searching for the best talent to enrich the guest experience while working in a fun and supportive environment.

Along with the reopening of the new location, TooJay’s has launched new menu additions in partnership with TV personality Chef Eric Greenspan at all of their locations, including Palm Beach Island. The menu features five of the delicious recipes from Chef Greenspan’s book, including the Patty Melt, The Good & Proper, Buffalo Blue, Lox of Love and The Med. All of the signature grilled cheese dishes are served with french fries, coleslaw and a pickle, ranging in price from $16.49 to $21.99.