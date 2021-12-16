Top Round Debuts in Sin City

Top Round, the Los Angeles–born and styled restaurant brand known best for its slow-roasted, real roast beef sandwiches, will open its first Nevada outpost in spring of 2022, bringing with it Top Round’s nostalgic, fast-casual menu of high-quality roast beef sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, and signature curly fries.

The Las Vegas Top Round location will be located on the Las Vegas Strip at dining and entertainment district, The Park, nestled between New York–New York Hotel & Casino and Park MGM. The new Top Round space, reminiscent of the founding Los Angeles Top Round location’s mid-century, motor-in design, will feature both indoor and outdoor seating areas for dine-in as well as the requisite takeaway service.

“As chefs, we collectively have a long history of working in and opening restaurants in Las Vegas. As Top Round grows and expands, bringing it to The Strip is both sentimental and exciting for us,” said Top Round co-owner, president and chef Anthony Carron.

The Top Round Las Vegas menu will align with those of its current sibling locations—Los Angeles, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, and Orange County at Irvine Spectrum Center—centered on familiar American classics with modernized, chef-crafted, and better-for-you twists. All Top Round items are prepared to order utilizing all-natural ingredients and components, free of additives and preservatives.

Top Round Las Vegas will showcase offerings like the brand’s 100 percent USDA Choice, hand-trimmed, 10-hour slow-roasted roast beef sandwiches, which are regionally inspired and available in more than five variations. Diners may choose a “Beef on Weck,” prepared with the chain’s aptly named “Atomic Horseradish” and served on a caraway and sea salt bun or the “Horse & Hole,” topped with St. Louis-famous Provel cheese, horseradish cream, and roasted mushrooms. A streamlined “Beef & Cheese” version of the roast beef sandwich includes house-made Cheese “Wizz” and proprietary “Round Sauce.”

A handful of Top Round’s hand-breaded, fried chicken sandwiches join the Las Vegas menu, all of which start with all-natural chicken, brined in buttermilk and pickle juice. The brand’s Idaho potato–based curly fries may be ordered simply, with the aforementioned homemade Cheese Wizz or gravy, or “Dirty,” which entails gravy, Provel cheese, caramelized onions, and Round Sauce.

Also available on the menu will be Top Round’s noted variety of chicken wings and chicken tender plates with varied, flavor-packed sauce options and dips; vegetarian and gluten-free options such as crispy fried cauliflower “wings” served with house Buffalo sauce; and an expansive selection of craft and draft beer choices.

Additional details on the Top Round Las Vegas location opening will be announced in the coming months.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2013, Top Round Roast Beef is an elevated, fast-casual concept committed to the use of all-natural ingredients in freshly prepared, quick-serve classics like the brand’s slow-roasted, real roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken sandwiches, and signature curly fries. Top Round was created by culinary industry veterans Anthony Carron, Steven Fretz, Noah Ellis, and Jamie Tiampo, who have since orchestrated the openings of Top Round locations in Dallas; Irvine, California; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and now, Las Vegas.