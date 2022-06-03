Top Round Opening First Nevada Location on June 3

Top Round officially opens its first Nevada outpost on Friday, June 3, bringing with it Top Round’s nostalgic, fast-casual menu of high-quality roast beef sandwiches, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, all-beef jumbo hot dogs, and signature curly fries.

The new Las Vegas Top Round is located on the Las Vegas Strip at dining and entertainment district, The Park (3782 S. Las Vegas Boulevard), nestled between New York-New York Hotel & Casino and Park MGM. The new Top Round restaurant offers indoor seating for approximately 114 guests, with outdoor seating for an additional 60 guests, as well as the requisite take-away service. The 3,400-square foot space – a sleek, more-modern rendition of Top Round’s founding Los Angeles sandwich stand – is fronted by the brand’s recognizable, mid-century, motor-in signage design.

“Our roots in Las Vegas make it exiting to come back and open a lively spot on The Strip. Our focus for every one of our projects is quality, and Top Round Las Vegas will definitely be a fun guest experience,” says Top Round Co-owner, President and Chef Anthony Carron.

Top Round Las Vegas, which sits just steps away from T-Mobile Arena, also includes a sports viewing room lined with TV screens, giving the space a location-appropriate sports bar feel.

The Top Round Las Vegas menu aligns with those of its current sibling locations – Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – centered on familiar American classics with modernized, chef-crafted, and better-for-you twists. All Top Round items are prepared to order utilizing all-natural ingredients and components, free of additives and preservatives

Top Round Las Vegas showcases offerings like the brand’s 100% USDA Choice, hand-trimmed, 10-hour slow-roasted roast beef sandwiches, which are regionally-inspired and available in more than five variations. Diners may choose a “Philly Cheesesteak” sandwich version, prepared with the chain’s house-made Cheese “Wizz” and available with or without onions and mushrooms, or the “Horse & Hole,” topped with St. Louis-famous Provel cheese, horseradish cream, and roasted mushrooms. A streamlined “OG Roast Beef” version of the sandwich is topped with “Seasoning Shake” and served “Au Jus.”

A handful of Top Round’s hand-breaded, fried chicken sandwiches join the Las Vegas menu, all of which start with all-natural chicken, brined in buttermilk and pickle juice. The brand’s Idaho potato-based curly fries may be ordered simply, with the afore-mentioned homemade Cheese Wizz or gravy, or “Dirty,” which entails gravy, Provel cheese, caramelized onions and Round Sauce.

Also available on the menu are Top Round’s noted variety of crispy chicken wings and chicken tender boxes with varied, flavor-packed sauce options and dips; a “Healthy Plants” menu section listing salads such as “Kale Slaw” and a “Wedgie” (the Top Round take on a classic steakhouse staple); and all-beef jumbo hot dog options like a celery-salted “Chicago” dog, and a bacon-wrapped “LA Street Dog.”

Top Round Las Vegas boasts an expansive selection of draft beer choices, wine, and a full bar. The drinks menu also includes hand-dipped shakes in various flavors including Pistachio, “Birthday Cake,” and a “Secret” Shake