Meet The Pickle from Toppers Pizza! Featuring creamy ranch sauce, 100% Wisconsin mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh dill pickles, and a sprinkle of dill, this pizza seriously slaps. Hurry up and indulge because this zesty and tangy delight is a limited-time menu item. Don’t miss out on this big dill! Two truly dillicious and unique offerings that accentuate Topper’s commitment to bold flavor.

Picklestix – A twist on the classic Topperstix, the Picklestix is drizzled with garlic butter, covered in 100% Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with pickle chips and a dusting of dill. The Picklestix is also available for a limited time.

Starting today and running through October 6, Toppers is making a big DILL about this new pizza for a limited time. As part of the launch, Toppers will be giving away a Pickleball Set each week, from July 15 – October 6, 2024.

To qualify, customers just need to purchase The Pickle Pizza via The Toppers App. One winner will be drawn each week to win an official Toppers Pizza Pickleball Set.

Official rules can be found at https://toppers.com/sweepstakes/