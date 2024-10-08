Toppers Pizza is living on the edge with its new mouthwatering Pan Pizza. The popular brand, known for its out-of-the-box flavor combos, is heading into National Pizza Month with a bang, debuting its new Pan Pizza on Oct. 7. This new deep dish isn’t just any pan pizza; it’s a big, bold, flavorful crust with a crunchy edge covered in caramelized Wisconsin cheese, offering unparalleled quality compared to the competition.

When Toppers’ Chef Brian Brindza and his team started working on Pan Pizza recipes, they didn’t settle for good; they pushed for mind-blowing, craveworthy pizza curated for the best flavor and taste imaginable.

“When we set out to create our pan pizza, we didn’t just wing it. We tested everything and I mean everything,” said Brindza. “We tested so many different types of our competitor’s pan pizza – trying different doughs, cheeses, and toppings – because good enough is never good enough for us. We wanted that perfect balance of crispy, cheesy, and crunchy that would make you stop mid-bite and go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the one’.”

Brindza didn’t just trust his own tastebuds. Instead, he brought in customers to give feedback. With every crunchy bite, the Chef took note of what each customer liked and what they thought could be even better. The culinary team tested, tweaked, and perfected until they knew they had “the best pan pizza in the history of pan pizzas.”

“At Topper’s, we didn’t just create a new pan pizza, we made a pan pizza that slaps” said Chef Brindza. “Our pan pizza comes with a cheesy, crispy, crunchy edge that hits differently, like that last piece of crust you always fight over, except it’s around every single slice. This definitely isn’t your grandma’s pan pizza, it’s bold, it’s buttery, and it’s unapologetically delicious. The other guys wish they had edges this crispy and crunchy. This is pan pizza, the Toppers way, daring, loud, and never boring.”

This one-of-a-kind offering can be found on the new Pan Pizza Menu. Guests can get a medium 1-topping Pan Pizza for $9.99 or a medium 3-topping or House Pan Pizza for $12.99. Both specials are available for a limited time and are for carryout only.

Guests can mark their calendars for Oct. 7 and prepare their taste buds for an adventure.