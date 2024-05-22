Toppers Pizza has announced the Castillo family as the new operating franchisees for their first Toppers Pizza located in Charlotte. This partnership is just one of many to come as the brand plans to open nine more North Carolina locations across all franchisee groups.

The Charlotte Toppers will be operated under Carlos Sr. and his wife Lillian, their daughter Leslie and their son Carlos Jr. and wife Debbie. Carlos Sr. has owned and operated a construction business in New York for the last 22 years, but became interested in pursuing a new venture in franchising alongside his family.

The Castillos are longtime fans of Toppers Pizza and wanted to be able to plant their roots in Charlotte while laying the foundation for something that future generations in their family could be a part of.

“We’re not only excited to be first-time franchisees, but also thrilled to be part of a company that we are personally fans of and while bringing our family closer together,” says Carlos. “For us, it’s not just about serving good food, but cultivating the perfect guest experience that my family and I cherished as customers ourselves. Our goal is to ensure that everyone who walks through our doors feels that same satisfaction.”

Carlos Jr. has an extensive history of working in hospitality, having held positions that range from hotel bartender to serving as a manager at Papa John’s and Hungry Howies. His wife Debbie also brings a hospitality background into the picture with both practical experience in food service and a degree in baking.

In just over half a year’s time, Toppers Pizza has committed to partnering with three new franchisees to open nine new locations in North Carolina, including in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, and Durham.