Toppers Pizza held its 2024 National Convention in Green Bay, Wisconsin from June 10 – 12 with an enthusiastic crowd of franchise owners, General Managers, store employees and executives. The event focused on recognizing top performers, providing valuable education sessions and fostering connections among attendees.

Making, baking, and taking quality pizza to the customer fast is one of the brand’s competitive advantages. This concept is what led to a Toppers Convention fan favorite: The Rush Competition. Rush contestants must make one Large Handtossed Pepperoni, one Large Handtossed Toppers Classic, and one Triple Order of Topperstix. The person who does this in the fastest time – while made up to the brand’s standards – wins. This year’s Rush Award winner – presented to the fastest pizza maker – was Brian Albrecht, a supervisor with PJD Investments. The investment company owns Toppers franchises in La Crosse and Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Winona, Minnesota. This is Albrecht’s second win. He won the award two years ago, and was runner-up in last year’s competition.

PJD Investments, owned by Phil and Denise Downing, took home the Franchisee of the Year Award and Nathaniel Stolpa won Manager of the Year for the restaurant he runs in Sheboygan, Wisc., owned by J&R Ventures LLC.

“As our brand expands across the country, our annual convention gets bigger and more impactful,” said Vice President of Operations Matt Martin. “While we are extremely proud of all our franchisees and team members who work with us, we are thrilled to shine a spotlight on exemplary award winners like Brian, Phil, Denise and Nathaniel. Their tireless work and dedication are what makes Toppers such an amazing brand.”

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers Pizza is known for its fresh, handmade and customizable pizzas baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high-quality toppings. The brand recently introduced a limited-time carryout deal in which guests can get a large House or Three-Topping Pizza for just $9.99.