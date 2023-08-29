Toppers Pizza Bolsters Executive Team with New Roles

Toppers Pizza is positioning itself for major growth in several states by creating and filling new leadership roles. The popular pizza delivery franchise announced three exciting changes to bolster its executive team with the promotions of Mac Malchow as Vice President of Development, Matt Martin as Vice President of Operations, and Steve Armstrong as Director of Corporate Operations.

“We’re looking to the future and what we see is growth for our company as we move into new markets,” says CEO Adam Oldenburg. “These additions in leadership were strategic moves that we expect to pay off in terms of future growth and opportunities.”

Starting out as a Toppers delivery driver and marketing intern in college, Malchow has always had two feet in the Toppers culture and continues to grow with the brand. After working through the ranks, Malchow made it all the way to the Director of National Marketing before accepting his current position. An owner of five Toppers locations, Malchow will serve as a key player in development efforts as he leverages his experience in building successful stores.

Martin has spent the last 22 years rising through the ranks at Toppers. Originally, Martin was hired as a delivery driver and has steadily grown his skills and advancement within the Toppers Pizza system. His new role as VP of Operations will have him overseeing both arms of the company - Franchise Operations and Corporate Operations. Martin’s special talent is leadership, and he has fared well throughout his career as a Franchise Training Leader, Director of Training, and Franchise Operations Director. As a Wisconsin native, Toppers’ delicious pizza holds a soft spot in his heart.

As the former Director of Franchising at Panera Bread, Armstrong is bringing his passion for franchises and food to Toppers Pizza. A native of Janesville, Wisconsin, his meteoric rise within the food service industry has made him a powerhouse with a demonstrated history of successful market development, sales and profit growth, and people development. Armstrong recently started his career at Toppers Pizza as Director of Corporate Operations and is excited to continue the popular pizza delivery brand’s commitment to strong company-owned store operations.