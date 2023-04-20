Toppers Pizza Eyes Record Development in 2023

Following a banner 4th quarter of growth and development, Toppers Pizza seeks to build on its momentum toward a record year in 2023.

Having capped off 2022 by opening three new locations, the rapidly growing pizza concept has plans to triple that number this year with nine openings, including a new corporate location that opened April 14 in Bloomington, Indiana. Another company-owned restaurant is moving through the development process in Muncie, Indiana, with a 3rd quarter projected opening. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg as new franchise locations are slated for Wisconsin, Texas, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois, bringing the projected number of openings to nine in 2023 and 15 in 2024.

In addition, Toppers signed 11 new units in 2023, marking the 4th quarter of franchise sales the best in the brand’s history.

The brand also recently celebrated a new opening in Topeka, Kansas, with future openings slated for Manhattan, Kansas and the Kansas City area, showing true legacy growth within the brand. Franchise growth is strong as well with owners Karl Malchow, Mac Malchow and Adam Oldenburg, who all started as Toppers delivery drivers, and now owners of 5 units across the midwest. Their passion for pizza was recently recognized and rewarded when their company, Renegade Pizza, LLC, was named Toppers Pizza Franchisees of the Year in 2022.

Last year was filled with big wins for Toppers with especially strong franchise sales in Q4 helping the brand to mark 18 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth. The strong AUVs for the entire Toppers system is in line with only the top quartile of other competing brands.

The brand has no plans of slowing down in 2023, as it continues to target specific markets and bring on more multi-unit operators.

Leading franchise sales for Toppers is Beth Larson, Director of Franchise Development. Her 24 years of experience and passion with the Toppers brand is reflected in her priority of selecting the right people and places to successfully grow the brand.