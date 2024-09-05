Toppers Pizza announced that MC Pizza LLC, led by Chester Ison and Marcus Tincher, purchased the company-owned location in Janesville, Wisconsin. This acquisition marks the fourth Toppers owned by MC Pizza and signals further growth for the brand as the group also plans to open a new location in Beloit, Wis., in 2025.

MC Pizza previously acquired three company-owned Toppers locations in March 2024: Menomonee Falls, Fox Point and Wauwatosa North. The Janesville store, located at 2201 Humes Road, represents another milestone in its strategic expansion across Wisconsin.

Chester, who serves as the operating partner of MC Pizza, has built a successful career with Toppers Pizza, having worked his way up from inside team member, to general manager, and area supervisor before leaping into franchise ownership. His time with the popular pizza brand has made a huge impact on guests and within the company itself — including winning Toppers’ prestigious Spirit Award in 2023 and being the co-recipient of the President’s Award in 2024.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to take on the Janesville location and to bring Toppers to Beloit next year,” Chester said. “Toppers has always been about more than just great pizza – it’s about quality, innovation and community engagement. I’m excited to continue this upward trajectory with the brand.”

Tincher is a real estate agent in Whitewater and long-time fan of the brand. While he wanted to dip his toes in franchising, he wasn’t ready to give up his full-time job. This led to a business relationship with Chester that eventually blossomed in the form of MC Pizza.

“Chester and Marcus have been outstanding franchisees,” Toppers CEO Adam Oldenburg said. “Their success is a testament to the opportunities we create for our most loyal partners. We can’t wait to see them grow and bring Toppers to even more communities in the great state of Wisconsin.”

Toppers Pizza, known for its bold flavors and innovative menu, processed over two million orders last year – 78% of which were placed digitally. With 14 franchisees who started as drivers and worked their way up, Toppers continues to foster growth from within while pushing forward with new store openings and digital innovation.