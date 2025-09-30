Toppers Pizza officially launched Upper Crust Society, a restructured online, in-app and in-person rewards program. The new program is designed to make earning and redeeming points easier, faster and more rewarding for guests each time they visit. By allowing guests to unlock rewards faster, Toppers is betting on a stronger incentive for more guests to become “frequent flyers.”

Program highlights:

For every $1 spent, guests get 1 point that can be redeemed for drinks, sides and even full pizzas.

Starting at 20 points, members can receive a free dip cup. Those who save up to 250 points can get a free large pizza. Members can also use their points for small to medium pizzas, garlic knots and more, based on the amount they have.

Guests can earn points for Upper Crust Society rewards through the Toppers app, the Toppers website and in restaurants.

Additionally, members will receive a free single order of Original Topperstix when they sign up for the program.

“Upper Crust Society is our way to give a huge thank you to fans while keeping redemption simple,” said Mac Malchow, vice president of marketing and development for Toppers Pizza. “Toppers has always thrived by staying a digital-first brand and by showing loyalty back to customers who have been supporting us for over 30 years. You can become a member through the app or by joining online. It’s super easy to track your progress and then sit back and watch the rewards roll in faster than ever before.”

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers Pizza offers more than a million combinations of high-quality toppings. Guests can order through toppers.com, the Toppers Pizza app or by calling a participating location. The brand’s commitment to fresh, handmade products means guests can expect the same quality and variety they’ve come to love in-store, via delivery or from catering.

*Other terms and conditions apply. To see the full details, learn more or join, please visit toppers.com/rewards.