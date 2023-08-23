Toppers Pizza Location in Bloomington, Indiana to Multiple Back-to-School Promotions

With classes coming back in session, Toppers Pizza has some news that will make you want to book it to the Bloomington location.

Toppers Pizza is known for thinking outside the box. Aside from their adventurous recipes, one of the ways they keep engaging their guests is with contests and prizes other pizza places wouldn’t dare try. The new location in Bloomington, IN is doing just that.



On Saturday, Aug. 26, Topper’s will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. and the first 50 walk-in guests will receive free food for a year. That’s not all – the first 500 visitors will get scratch-off tickets for the additional chance to score free food for a year or other prizes, with the minimum prize being $10 in free food. There will be no minimum purchase for these prizes, so you might want to get there early. Toppers has previously run this contest at other locations and there were lines down the street for 48 hours. You will want to get there early if you plan to be a winner.

This contest might be the perfect opportunity to feed a hungry University of Indiana student as they return for the fall semester – especially during late night hours when all the other restaurants are closed.

Last, but certainly not least, every guest can get a BOGO pizza between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1.

“We are incredibly grateful for the warm reception from the Bloomington community and excited to show it,” said CEO Adam Oldenburg. “With the chance to win free food and take advantage of our BOGO deal, we’re excited to engage with Toppers fans in an exciting way. We can’t wait to see everyone on August 26th – make sure to get in line early!”

Toppers' menu is wildly different from any other pizza restaurant. In fact, 70 percent of its sales come from items you won’t find with competitors because of unique ingredients and bold flavors like the Loaded Tot-zza with tater tots and ranch, the Mac and Cheese Pizza with real Wisconsin mozzarella, and the Wisconsin Curds N’ Bacon pizza with beer-battered cheese and applewood smoked bacon.