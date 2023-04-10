Toppers Pizza to Open in Bloomington, Indiana

Whitewater, Wisconsin-based Toppers Pizza – one of the country’s fastest-growing pizza chains in the U.S. with 71 restaurants in 12 states – announced it will open its first restaurant in Bloomington, Indiana, Friday, April 14. Located at 212 South Indiana Avenue adjacent to the University of Indiana Bloomington campus, the restaurant is Toppers’ second to open in the state, along with its first location in Indianapolis.

The new Toppers restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. and offer take-out and delivery service, as well as online-ordering options through its Toppers Pizza app, available at the App Store or on Google Play. To celebrate the grand opening, Toppers will offer buy-one, get-one-free pizza (any size) from April 14-23.

The Toppers menu features unique flavors, bold recipes, signature wings, specialty desserts and a growing selection of offerings for diverse lifestyles. Toppers makes fresh dough daily and uses 100% real Wisconsin cheese for its House pizzas, including Buffalo Chicken, Ragin’ Pepperoni and Mac ‘N Cheese, among others. Toppers also features innovative, “plant-powered” recipes to suit a variety of tastes and preferences. Toppers’ most iconic menu item is the Topperstix, a signature sharable made with fresh dough, garlic butter and real Wisconsin cheese.

What sets Toppers Pizza apart, in addition to its menu, is the brand’s “gunslinger,” “never-settle” attitude inspired by its founder and CEO, Scott Gittrich, who started the chain in 1991 with a single location and a desire to disrupt the quick-service pizza industry. The continued success of the Toppers brand can be attributed to its core set of values:

Live with integrity – Nothing is worth disrespecting yourself or the people around you.

Have fun - You won’t do something well if you don’t love doing it.

Build something special – From every pizza to every new store opening, what we do matters.

Bring it with passion – Fuel every moment with a bit of your heart and soul.

Give customers what they want – We share an obsessive compulsion to serve.

"I'm excited about opening our newest Toppers restaurant in Bloomington. It is thrilling to know that the pizza lovers in another city are about to meet their new favorite pizza place,” says Gittrich. “We’re on a mission to redefine what customers should expect from a pizza chain, and we can’t wait to offer customers in Bloomington bold, innovative menu options they can’t find anywhere else, along with a fun, never-settle attitude that is certain to have them coming back.”

Toppers Pizza opened its first Indiana location in 2012 near the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis campus in Indianapolis. Since opening, Toppers’ Indianapolis location has earned a loyal following and ranks among the chain’s leaders in annual sales.