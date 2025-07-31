Toppers Pizza is cranking up the flavor in Charlotte with the grand opening of its newest location at 3061 N. Sharon Amity Road, at the corner of Sharon Amity and Albemarle Road. This marks the first Charlotte-area restaurant for the fast-growing brand and the 73rd systemwide.

The location is owned and operated by GBA Sauce LLC, led by franchisees Lillian and Carlos Castillo. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 250 carryout customers will receive a scratch-off ticket with a chance to win one of several prizes, including a free medium pizza, Triple Topperstix or free food for a year. Every guest wins something while supplies last.

“Charlotte is known for its energy and flavor, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to the table,” said Lillian Castillo. “We can’t wait to meet our neighbors and deliver the kind of pizza night people actually look forward to.”

In addition to opening day giveaways, guests can take advantage of two limited-time offers:

Buy any large pizza and get a large or Triple Topperstix free, August 1–10

Large one-topping carryout pizzas for $8.99, available through the end of November — with potential to continue the deal into the new year

Toppers is known for its handcrafted, made-to-order pizzas, house-made dough and loaded lineup of late-night options. With operating hours from 10:30 to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, the new Charlotte store is ready to serve up slices well past dinnertime.

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers Pizza is known for its fresh, handmade and customizable pizzas delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high-quality toppings. Fans also flock to the brand’s signature Topperstix, bold wing flavors and indulgent desserts.