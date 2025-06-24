Toppers Pizza, the Wisconsin-based pizza chain known for its creative toppings, baked-to-order Topperstix and hours that go way past bedtime, is crashing the college-town food scene on June 30 with a new spot at 1321 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan.

Located near Kansas State University and in the historic Aggieville district, Toppers is celebrating its Kansas expansion with a limited-time promotion from June 30 to July 13: Buy any pizza at regular price and receive a second pizza of equal or lesser value for free.

This marks Toppers’ fourth Kansas location and its latest move in a fast-growing footprint across the Midwest. The Manhattan store is operated by a powerhouse franchise group with multiple successful Toppers locations across Kansas and Wisconsin. Partners Mac Malchow, Karl Malchow, Steve Larson, Adam Oldenburg and Matt Martin are no strangers to delivering big flavor and even bigger energy to college towns.

“Every time we open a new Toppers, we’re not just launching a pizza shop — we’re creating new lifelong fans with killer food and stellar service,” said Mac Malchow, vice president of marketing and development for Toppers Pizza. “Manhattan is exactly the type of community we love being a part of. Fun college campus and nightlife, combined with an awesome year-round local culture. Whether it’s late-night, Friday dinner, or Tuesday lunch, we’re here to feed cravings and be the go-to destination for fast, fresh, fully loaded pizza.”

Toppers Pizza in Manhattan will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m., so fans can get their favorite pizza for a late breakfast, lunch, dinner or a midnight snack.

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers Pizza is known for its fresh, handmade and customizable pizzas delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high-quality toppings. Fans also flock to the brand’s signature Topperstix, bold wing flavors, and indulgent desserts.