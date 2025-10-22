Wisconsin’s own, Toppers Pizza, is making its triumphant return to West Allis with a brand-new spot at 11047 W. National Ave after the closing of the brand’s previous West Allis location. Not only is the bold pizza powerhouse back, it is bringing some amazing deals that will excite every pizza fanatic in town.

The grand opening celebration kicks off Oct. 27, bringing the community a new home for bold taste and big deals.

Grand opening specials will include:

Buy a large pizza, get a large pizza or Triple Topperstix free

$10.99 carryout-only offer for any pizza—any size—or Triple Topperstix.

Franchise owners Mohammad Assad, Ahmad Assad and Raeid Assad—who also operate the Waukesha East and Waukesha North locations—are inviting neighbors, night owls and members of the community to join the party.

“This is all about bringing West Allis the flavors it craves at the hours it wants them most,” said Mohammad Assad. “From the first stretch of fresh dough to the last sprinkle of toppings, we’re ready to fire up the ovens, fill the air with that unmistakable Toppers aroma, and keep the pizzas rolling out late into the night.”

Toppers Pizza in West Allis will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday—perfect for lunch runs, dinner plans or those midnight cravings.



Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers Pizza is known for its fresh, handmade and customizable pizzas delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high-quality toppings. Fans also flock to the brand’s signature Topperstix, zesty wing flavors and indulgent desserts.