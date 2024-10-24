Toppers Pizza, renowned for its unique menu items like Topperstix, bold toppings, wings and desserts, is set to expand its presence in Nebraska. Franchisees Ross Lerner and Lori Irvin have recently acquired four existing Toppers Pizza locations – including two in Omaha, one in Lincoln and one in Sioux Falls, South Dakota – with plans to grow further across the Cornhusker State.

The business partners have signed an agreement to build four additional Toppers Pizza restaurants over the next four and a half years. The new stores will be strategically placed in Omaha and Lincoln, with two locations planned for each city. This expansion is a testament to Toppers Pizza’s growing popularity and the robust potential of franchising in a small-town setting.

“We are thrilled to expand Toppers Pizza into more communities within Nebraska and South Dakota,” said Ross Lerner. “The demand for our high-quality pizza, signature Topperstix, and our diverse menu of pies, wings and desserts continues to grow. Our new locations will share these popular offerings with even more fans.”

The expansion aligns with Toppers Pizza’s strategic growth plans, focusing on increasing its footprint while maintaining the high standards and community engagement that have long defined the brand.

Lori Irvin added, “Our goal is to deliver the exceptional Toppers Pizza experience to a broader audience, and we are committed to serving each community with dedication and enthusiasm. We look forward to becoming a staple in these new markets and engaging with our new guests.”

As Toppers Pizza continues to evolve, the brand remains focused on delivering exceptional value to its guests and franchisees.